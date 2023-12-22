Year-Ender 2023: Controversial Moments From The Footballing World

Home

Here is a look at the top 4 controversial moments of 2023 from the footballing world.

New Delhi: Controversies are part and parcel of life and no footballing year is completed without it’s share of disputable moments. 2023 is coming to it’s conclusion and the footballing world has witnessed a number of controversial moments that grabbed all the headlines. The list here not only includes a debatable goal but it also comprises of off-the-pitch incidents which definitely came as a surprise to all the fans around the globe.

The temperature is obviously cold now but these moments from the world’s popular game definitely stirred some heat.

Here is a look at the top 4 controversial incidents that came as a surprise to the footballing world:-

1) The ‘Kiss’ Scandal of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

The ‘Kiss’ scandal involving ex Spanish FA Chief, Luis Rubiales and Spain’s national team footballer, Jenni Hermoso is the biggest controversy to come out from the 2023 footballing calendar. The incident happened after the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final, where Spain defeated England by 1-0 to lift the World Title. During the prize distribution ceremony, Rubiales greeted Hermoso with a hug and in split seconds the Spanish President kissed Hermoso on the lips before the latter went to the podium to pose with the trophy with her teammates.

Rubiales received worldwide backlash and became a football outcast following the kiss. He was asked to resign but he refused to step down from his post and cited reasons for being targeted by ‘fake feminists’. The next day he was banned by FIFA for 3 years. Hermoso on the other hand revealed that kiss was not consensual and she was pressurised by the Federation to stand in support for the chief. She described the incident as “an impulse-driven, sexist, out-of-place act without any consent on my part.” Later on, Luis Rubiales finally resigned from the post of Spanish Football Federation’s President following the fierce criticism.

2) Illegal Betting In Italian Football

Betting is not new in any sport but recent illegal gambling in Italian football has led to a ban for Azzurri star midfielder, Sandro Tonali. The 23-year old Tonali who made a recent switch to English Premier League side, Newcastle United from AC Milan, admitted that he placed bets on his former club’s games during his stay with the side. It was later on revealed that Tonali also placed bets on another ex team of his, Brescia. More than 40 players were accused of gambling on matches which also included Juventus player Nicolo Fagioli.

Fagioli after proving guilty was initially suspended for 12 months but later on it was brought down to 5 and was slapped a hefty fine as part of a plea. It will also see him carry out community service and will undergo rehab for his gambling addiction. As far as Tonali’s case is concerned, he will miss out the EURO 2024 tournament in Germany and will eventually miss out the remainder of the season with Newcastle. Another Italian footballer, Aston Villa’s Nicolo Zaniolo is also accused and his case is under investigation.

3) Everton Lose Points

10 EPL points where taken away from Everton due to the violation Profit & Sustainability Rule (PSR) of the Premier League for three seasons ending with 2021-22 season. This led to a huge protest from the fans of the Merseyside club outside the Premier League headquarters. As a result, The Toffees are now placed at 16th position in the table, two places ahead of the relegation zone. They currently stand at 16 points after 17 matches. Hadn’t been for the deduction, the Liverpool-based club would been hovering somewhere among the top 10.

“The Commission determined that Everton FC’s PSR Calculation for the relevant period resulted in a loss of £124.5 million ($154.7m), as contended by the Premier League, which exceeded the threshold of £105m permitted under the PSRs”, the Premier League said in a statement.

If you look at other clubs, Chelsea are also under investigation for a possible PSR breach made between 2012 and 2019. Manchester City are facing a total of 115 PSR charges and if both of them are found guilty, the same fate will be applied on them for sure.

4) Sunil Chhetri’s Controversial GOAL

Sunil Chhetri’s controversial free-kick against Kerala Blasters in the ISL playoffs stirred an outrage all over the Indian footballing fraternity as the India captain’s supposedly disputable goal helped Bengaluru FC to reach the semis. The Kerala Blasters players were furious as Chhetri converted the free-kick without the referee’s whistle. This led to a huge protest from the Kerala Blasters players, coach and the fans and eventually they forfeited the match. This in turn meant direct victory for BFC.

By rules, this is a goal.

In the spirit of sportsmanship, arguably not.

Very, very controversial goal by Sunil Chhetri. pic.twitter.com/PvpgGyCq2K — Vizard (@Vizard_IO) March 3, 2023

The rule says that during a free-kick, the taker can take it even before the whistle is blown by the referee and that’s in normal footballing term known as a quick free-kick. The free-kick can be taken by the attacking side in any situation without notifying the referee either verbally or visually given that there is a distance of at least 10 yards from an opposition player so as not to block the movement of play. KBFC later on were slapped a fine of Rs 4 crore for their misconduct.

