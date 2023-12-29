Home

Sports

Year Ender 2023: Top WWE Moments Of 2023

Year Ender 2023: Top WWE Moments Of 2023

From CM Punk's return at Survivor Series to Jey Uso pinning Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns, here are the top WWE moments from 2023.

Top WWE Moments Of 2023

New Delhi: The year 2023 witnessed many great matches, returns, and moments. The rise of American Nightmare Cody Rhodes and the fan-favorite LA Knight as two of the biggest stars. The gripping drama between Bloodline. The return of the most controversial star CM Punk. John Cena returning for probably his final WWE run. There were some of the most spectacular matches that had fans on the edge of their seats and some moments that surprised everyone in the WWE universe.

Trending Now

Here are the biggest WWE moments from the year 2023

You may like to read

Rise Of LA Knight

The whole arena would be chanting ‘Yeah’ every time LA Knight’s music would hit. The wrestler arguably received the biggest pops throughout the year. There were times LA Knight was not even competing and fans would only be chanting his name. It would be safe to say, Knight was the most over superstar in the year 2023 and WWE realised it and he was soon brought into a picture with John Cena, where he competed against the Bloodline and Roman Reigns. However, just like the rest of the competitors, Knight failed to take the title away from Roman Reigns.

Reunion Of The Rock and John Cena

The Rock surprised everyone with his shocking return to SmackDown and he took out Austin Theory. Fans were expectedly thrilled to see the most electrifying WWE superstar. However, this was not the biggest moment of the night itself. It came later in the night when John Cena met the Rock. After an intense staredown, both legendary superstars gave each other a hug. Both John Cena and the Rock had a lot of history together, they faced each other in the main events of WrestleMania 28 and 29. The moment of Rock’s return became one of the most viral moments of the year.

Randy Orton Returns After 18 Months

The team of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn was set to take on Judgement Day and Drew McIntyre. The good guys required one more guy in their team and Cody Rhodes called his old friend Randy Orton, who was out for 18 months following the attack from Bloodline. He made his return at Survivor Series 2023: War Games as the fifth member of team Cody Rhodes and helped them in defeating Judgement Day. He later on signed with SmackDown to have his revenge on the Bloodline and Roman Reigns. He will most likely challenge Roman for his undisputed title at Royal Rumble.

Cody Rhodes Earns The Respect Of Beast Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes was far from done with Bloodine following the loss at WrestleMania 39. He showed up on the very next episode of RAW ready to take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match and it was none other than Brock Lesnar, who came in the aid of American Nightmare. However, the alliance didn’t even last a few hours as Brock took out Cody before the match could even start. This led to three matches between two superstars. Cody won the first outing at Backlash, Brock bounced back with a win at Night of Champions and finally, Cody secured a big and clean win in the rubber match at SummerSlam. After the match, Brock shook Cody’s hand as a sign of respect.

Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Have Their WrestleMania Moment

The history between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens consists of some bitter-sweet memories. They have fought together, fought for each other, and even fought against each other. However, their biggest moment together came in WrestleMania 39 when they defeated the Usos to win the undisputed tag team titles. After weeks of drama, Owens and Zayn finally joined forces together to settle the score with Bloodline and they managed to do so by winning the Undisputed Tag Team Gold.

Jey Uso Becomes 1st Person To Pin Roman Reigns After More Than Three And Half Years

Roman Reigns’ ongoing historic title run of more than 1200 involves many great matches and three WrestleMania main events but no one yet could manage to take the Undisputed title off him. Big names like Brock Lesnar, Edge, John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and many more tried it but failed. The credit for this dominant run also goes to Roman’s cousins The Usos and Solo Sikoa. That’s why when the Bloodline started to fall apart, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa were up against their own brothers, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Roman took his first pinfall. Jey Uso became the first man to pin Roman Reigns during his dominant run.

Sami Zayn Betrays The Bloodline

Sami Zayn did everything possible to ensure his place inside the Bloodline and soon Roman Reigns acknowledged him as the ‘Honorary Uce’. He put himself on the line many times to win everyone’s trust and was MVP in Bloodline’s win against Brawling Brutes and Kevin Owens at War Games. However, he had enough when Roman Reigns was torturing his best friend Kevin Owens. He took a steel chair and hit Roman in the back. This marked his exit from The Bloodline and the beginning of one of the most gripping storylines.

Return Of CM Punk

The biggest wrestling moment of the year 2023 could be none other than the return of the most controversial superstar, CM Punk. This can also go down as one of the top moments in WWE history. He made his much-awaited return to his home in WWE after almost a decade at the WWE Survivor Series 2023. Punk’s reign at AEW always gave fans hope about his potential return and it finally happened once he parted ways with All Elites. Punk is now likely to win the Royal Rumble 2024 and will likely face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title at WrestleMania 40.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.