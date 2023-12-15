Home

Year-Ender 2023: Virat Kohli’s ‘Selfish’ Century To Angelo Mathews Timed-Out – ODI World Cup’s Controversial Moments

From Virat Kohli's centuries to pitch-swapping incident, here are the controversies from ODI World Cup 2023.

Year-Ender 2023: Virat Kohli's 'Selfish' Century To Angelo Mathews Timed-Out - ODI World Cup's Controversial Moments

New Delhi: The ODI World Cup 2023 ended with so many memories and controversies. If India’s performance sans the final, Virat Kohli’s heroics with the bat, Mohammed Shami’s scintillating run with the ball, Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, Glenn Maxwell’s 201 not out, Afghanistan beating cricketing heavyweights, etc were the moments to cheer, the mega event will also be known for its Timed-Out, pitch issues, fan troubles, dodgy umpiring decisions and more.

Undoubtedly, hosts India performed exceptionally well throughout the tournament but lost when it mattered the most. Although Australia took home their sixth world title, there were several positives to take out for India with Kohli being one of them. The former India captain scored a record 765 runs including three hundreds. He also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to 50 ODI centuries.

Surprisingly, defending champions England even failed to qualify for the knockouts while Pakistan, one of the top contenders for the title struggled to end the end the event with just four wins. Let’s take a look at some of the controversies that made headlines in ODI World Cup 2023…

1. Pitch Switch Allegations

The biggest controversy surrounded the last-minute pitch change for the semifinal between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Allegations emerged that the pitch was altered to favour India’s spinners, sparking accusations of unfairness and manipulation. The ICC denied these allegations, stating that the change was made due to safety concerns and was approved by the independent pitch consultant.

2. Angelo Mathews Timed-Out

Angelo Mathews became the first player in international cricket history to be dismissed ‘Timed-Out’ during Sri Lanka’s group match against Bangladesh. This unusual incident occurred due to a helmet malfunction and raised questions about the application of the rule in such situations.

3. ‘Umpire’s Call’ & Decision Making

The controversial ‘Umpire’s Call’ rule in the DRS system continued to generate debate. Several close decisions went against players due to the rule, leading to accusations of unfairness and calls for its revision.

4. Virat Kohli And His Selfishness

Virat Kohli’s decision to prioritize his century in a close match against South Africa sparked controversy. Incidentally it was his 49th ODI hundred. While some praised his batting performance, others criticized his focus on personal achievement over team’s victory.

5. Former Players’ Biased Remarks

Several former Pakistani players made controversial remarks during the tournament, accusing the ICC and BCCI of bias against their team. Former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza claimed ICC and BCCI were changing balls during the game to give extra advantage to Indian pacers so that they can extract more swing.

6. Virat Kohli’s Century Vs Bangladesh

In the group stage game against Bangladesh, Kohli was batting on 97 with India needing two runs to win. However, instead of bowling a legal delivery, Bangladesh spinner deliberately bowled a wide down the leg side to spoil Kohli’s party. However, to everyone’s surprise, on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough didn’t called it wide. Although Kohli ensured he didn’t miss out on his century, Kettleborough’s decision making stirred a controversy along with heavy criticism on social media.

