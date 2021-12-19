New Delhi: 2021 year is coming to an end and the football universe has witnessed a plethora of ups and downs, from record-breaking achievements to heart-breaking moments, the world has seen it all in the past 365 days of the Covid-marred era. Here at India.com we rate the top 5 best footballing moments of 2021.Also Read - Barcelona Striker Sergio Aguero Breaks Down in Tears as he Announces Football Retirement Due to Heart Condition | WATCH VIDEO

Argentina winning the Copa America 2021

Also Read - Year-Ender 2021: From Football's Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo and Cricket's Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli; List of Most Admired Sportspersons of 2021

It was an emotional moment for all the Argentines and Argentina fans all around the world as the La Albiceleste finally won an international trophy after a long gap of almost three decades. Lionel Messi-led Argentina have been one of the consistent teams at the world stage having played 4 international finals in the last seven years. The 2-time World Cup winners lost 3 consecutive finals before lifting their joint-record 15th Copa America title beating arch-rivals Brazil in their own backyard. It was eternal justice and redemption for Lionel Messi, one of the best players of our generation who now finally has an international silverware after having faced criticisms and insults left, right and centre for his dismal performance with the national team. Also Read - English Premier League: Manchester United Tie With Brentford in Doubt Over COVID-19 Cases

Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo’s strike was @ManUtd‘s 50th away goal from the penalty spot ⚽ Only Liverpool (60) have netted more such goals in #PL history 🔴#NORMUN pic.twitter.com/MJLiw4Vb0B — Premier League (@premierleague) December 11, 2021

Arguably the biggest transfer of the year, Cristiano Ronaldo surprised the footballing universe when he announced his shock return to the Theatre of Dreams, a homecoming which took 12 years in the making. Much of our generation witnessed the greatness of Cristiano Ronaldo evolved in an United shirt and now getting a chance to reminisce those moments, is something the football fans thrive for every single day. Ever since his return to his boyhood club, the all-time leading international goal-scorer has been carrying the team on his shoulders.

Lionel Messi Lighting up Paris

PSG wearing gold numbering in honor of Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d’Or. pic.twitter.com/Bw3zg8xPN5 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) December 12, 2021

Another transfer that never ever thought would happen even in a million years, is now a reality. Lionel Messi having spent 21 years at Barcelona, going onto become perhaps the greatest footballer on the planet parted ways with the Spanish outfit for a free transfer to Ligue 1 giants, Paris Saint-Germain. It’s a hard thing to digest for Barcelona fans but for people in France and Pairs, it is a once in a millennium opportunity to witness the greatness of the Little Argentine. The Argentine captain has been so far instrumental for PSG in the Champions League scoring against every opponents in the Group Stage. He is set to face Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the competition.

Italy Conquering Europe

After 2012, the Italians’ reputation as a footballing powerhouse was slowly coming to an end as they fail to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Since then the Azzurris went onto an unbeaten streak to win the European Championships for the second-time in their history beating obvious favourites of the competition after a gap of 53 years. The 4-time World champions have been re-born like a phoenix.

Lionel Messi on ‘Cloud 7’

After grabbing headlines with Copa America victory and PSG transfer, Messi clinched his record 7th Ballon D’or beating the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho for the coveted individual prize. The former Barcelona man led Argentina to their 1st international title in 28 years by not only emerging as the top scorer of Copa America but also winning the best player award of the competition. He also finished as top scorer of La Liga with 30 goals.