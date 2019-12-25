Virat Kohli, even long after he’s retired, will remember the period between 2010 to 2019 as the decade he dominated. In the last 10 years, Kohli, from a youngster, went on to become a great, India’s most successful captain who led India to the final of a Champions Trophy and the semi-final of the World Cup. Along the way, he shattered multiple batting records in limited-overs cricket and the numbers speak of his dominance during this decade.

Kohli has emerged this decade’s leading run-getter in ODI cricket. With 11,125 runs from 227 matches, Kohli tops the chart, well ahead of the second-best, Rohit Sharma, by almost 3000 runs. In this while, Kohli has recorded 42 centuries in one-day cricket, placing him next only to the great Sachin Tendulkar, in terms of scoring the most hundreds in ODIs. Kohli also leads the pack with 94 50-plus scores in ODIs, with an impressive conversion rate of 44.68.

Top five run-getters in ODIs between 2010 and 2019

Player Matches Runs Highest Score Ave 100s 50s Virat Kohli 227 11125 183 60.79 42 52 Rohit Sharma 180 8249 264 53.56 28 39 Hashim Amla 159 7265 159 49.76 26 33 AB de Villiers 135 6485 176 64.20 21 33 Ross Taylor 155 6428 181* 54.01 17 39

Besides the 42 times he has registered three-figure scores, Kohli has also hit 52 half-centuries and has been awarded the Player of the Match 35 times and Player of the Series on seven different occasions. Again, the most by any cricketer in the last 10 years. Of those 11125 runs, 4152 have come through boundaries; his 1038 boundaries are the most hit by a cricketer in the last decade. Besides impressive numbers with the bat, Kohli has also been an outstanding fielder, completing 117 catches, the most in ODIs by any cricketer.

Most sixes hit in ODIs between 2010 and 2019

Player Inns Balls Faced Number of Sixes Rohit Sharma 176 9101 233 Eoin Morgan 179 6576 183 Chris Gayle 94 3077 180 AB de Villiers 129 5908 155 Martin Guptill 155 6686 153

But if Kohli has been the most phenomenal batsman in ODIs, Rohit isn’t too far behind his captain. Rohit is the only batsman in the world to have scored more than one double century in ODIs. He’s done it three times, all in the last decade – 209 against Australia in 2013, 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 and an unbeaten 208 against Sri Lanka in 2017. Rohit’s marathon 264 also remains the highest individual score of the decade.

It is highly commendable that Rohit also has hit the most number of sixes on ODI cricket in the last 10 years. In a format where six-hitting has become synonymous with the likes of AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, the India openers has cleared the rope a record 233 times in 176 innings, well ahead of Gayle and de Villiers who have hammered 180 and 155 sixes respectively. Second in line is England captain Eoin Morgan with 183 sixes – 50 less than Rohit.