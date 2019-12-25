Professional wrestlers making their return to the WWE is one of the best emotion-filled aspects of the business, and the last decade saw one of the finest pro wrestlers return to the big league. From Bret Hart to Kurt Angle, the period between 2010 and 2019 was highlighted by some starry returns. We look a few that brought us Goosebumps.

Bret Hart (2010)

WWE buried the hatched with Bret Hart following after Hall of Famer’s infamous departure from the company following the Montreal Screwjob. Hart, who had retired from professional wrestling in October 2000 went 10 years without an appearance in any pro wrestling organisation, until in 2010, the former world champion returned on WWE programming in over 12 years during the decade’s first episode of Monday Night Raw, where he began his build-up with WWE chairman Vince McMahon, culminating into a match at Wrestlemania. After picking up a victory, Hart continued to make sporadic appearances.

The Rock (2011)

The People’s Champion The Rock returned ‘home’ to the WWE, ending a seven-year-long absence from the company in February of 2011, where he was announced as the guest of Wrestlemania 27. The Rock returned to the ring later in November at the Survivor Series, where he teamed up with John Cena to face The Miz and R-Truth. The Rock and Cena headlined Wrestlemania 28 and 29 with both picking up a win each before the seven-time champion limited his appearances.

Brock Lesnar (2012)

After his departure from the WWE in 2004, it took eight years for Brock Lesnar to return to the company. Brock came back the night after Wrestlemania 28 setting up a program with Cena. Although he lost his first match in WWE in eight years, Lesnar went on to become an unstoppable monster. He defeated The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 30 to end his Undefeated Streak and defeated Cena in one of the most one-sided matches in history. He held on to the WWE Universal Title for a record 504 days before losing to Roman Reigns at Summerslam last year. However, he captured back the WWE Championship in October and ends the decade as one of the most formidable wrestlers of the decade.

Goldberg (2016)

The one return we thought would never happen in fact did. After 12 long years. Former WCW champion Goldberg was a pre-order bonus for the video game WWE 2K17 and emerged in the WWE for the first time in 12 years… and to challenge who? The man whom he’d beaten in his last match, Lesnar. The two faced each other at Survivor Series where Goldberg beat Lesnar in 1 minute and 26 seconds in the most monumental upset seen ever. He was later crowned Universal Champion before losing it to Lesnar at Wrestlemania. Off screen mostly, Goldberg faced The Undertaker earlier this year, a match he lost but came back to defeat Dolph Ziggler at Summerslam in August. Goldberg was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Kurt Angle (2017)

Kurt Angle headlined WWE’s 2017 Hall of Fame, his first association with the company since his departure in late 2006. The Raw after Mania 33, Angle was named the General Manager of the Red Brand before making his in-ring return in October where he teamed up with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as part of the Shield and defeated Kane, Braun Strowman, Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro in a handicap match. Angle teamed up with Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania 34 and defeat Triple H and Stephanie in a mixed tag match. Angle made sporadic appearances in the ring for some part of the next year but without much success. Angle decided to retire from in-ring competition, selecting Baron Corbin as opponent for his farewell match at Wrestlemania 35 which he lost.