YEC vs VAL Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Yeclano Deportivo vs Valencia Copa del Rey – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match YEC vs VAL. In the exciting encounter on Copa del Rey, Valencia will lock horns against Yeclano Deportivo on January 7. The two teams in contrasting forms will lock horns against each other in the Copa del Rey on Thursday. In the La Liga Valencia are currently at the 17th spot on the points table with three wins in 17 games They are going through a rough patch and have performed inconsistently this season. They have failed to capitalize on several occasions to grab the crucial points. While Yeclano Deportivo started their Copa del Rey campaign with a win and they will look to impress with their performance against Valencia.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for YEC vs VAL

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 11:30 PM IST – January 7 in India.

YEC vs VAL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Gianni Cassaró

Defenders: José Gayà, Thierry Correia, Manuel Castillo Ortega, Marcos Álvarez

Midfielders: Carlos Soler, Denis Cheryshev (VC), Pedro García de la Cruz

Forwards: Maxi Gómez, Kevin Gameiro (C), Víctor Fenoll

Yeclano Deportivo vs Valencia Probable Line-up

Yeclano Deportivo probable line-up: Gianni Cassaró, David Puche Martínez, Manuel Castillo Ortega, Marcos Álvarez, Ayoze, Javier Saura, Carlos Selfa, Pedro García de la Cruz, Alberto Martinez Oca, Karim Abubakar, Víctor Fenoll

Valencia probable line-up: Jaume Doménech, Hugo Guillamón, Mouctar Diakhaby, José Gayà, Thierry Correia, Daniel Wass, Carlos Soler, Denis Cheryshev, Yunus Musah, Maxi Gómez, Kevin Gameiro

