‘Yes Kohli is Selfish’: Venkatesh Prasad Slams Critics On Virat’s 49th ODI Ton In World Cup 2023

Kohli scored his unbeaten 101 off 121 deliveries. The 34-year-old batter also racked up his 79th hundred for India, 21 short of Sachin’s world record of 100 centuries.

New Delhi: Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad slammed the critics of Virat Kohli after he smashed his 49th ODI century in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday against South Africa.

Kohli’s handy century came in 119 balls comprising ten boundaries. Kohli scored his 49th hundred in only his 289th ODI, 173 matches faster than the legendary Tendulkar, who got there in his 463rd match.

Earlier, Kohli became only the second Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar to score 3000 runs against South Africa in international cricket.

Former India speedster who is known for his harsh tweets has backed Virat Kohli after his 49th century, the pacer slammed his critics. Here is the viral tweet:

Hearing funny arguments about Virat Kohli being Selfish and obsessed with personal milestone.

Yes Kohli is selfish, selfish enough to follow the dream of a billion people, selfish enough to strive for excellence even after achieving so much, selfish enough to set new benchmarks,… pic.twitter.com/l5RZRf7dNx — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) November 6, 2023

“Hearing funny arguments about Virat Kohli being Selfish and obsessed with personal milestone. Yes Kohli is selfish, selfish enough to follow the dream of a billion people, selfish enough to strive for excellence even after achieving so much, selfish enough to set new benchmarks, selfish enough to ensure his team wins. Yes, Kohli is selfish” tweeted Prasad.

In the match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium a few days back, Kohli set the record for most 1000-run years in ODIs in men’s cricket (8), breaking the previous record of Tendulkar, who scored 1000 runs in a calendar year seven times.

Kohli has been in great form in the World Cup. He is the third-highest run-getter in the World Cup 2023 with 442 runs, hitting four half-centuries and one century.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.