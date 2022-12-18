Yogi Adityanath, UP CM, Watches Argentina Vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Final | SEE VIRAL PIC

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was seen watching the Argentina Vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Final on television.

Updated: December 18, 2022 10:49 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: On Sunday evening the whole world sat in front of the television to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was no revelation. The 50-year-old was seen in front of his television watch the final happening at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, the picture of which went viral on social media.

Earlier on the day, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi during his address in Tripura referred to the FIFA World Cup 2022 final and assured that the nation would organise an event that big.

“Today the teams playing in the Qatar final is between foreign countries,” PM Modi said. “But, I can say with assurance that we will be organizing an event like FIFA world cup in India and will cheer for the tricolor,” he added.

