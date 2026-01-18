Home

Sports

YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2026: An Se Young and Lin Chun-Yi Dominate finals to win Womens and Mens Singles Titles

YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2026: An Se Young and Lin Chun-Yi Dominate finals to win Women’s and Men’s Singles Titles

Defending champion An Se Young and Lin Chun-Yi clinched women's and men's singles titles at the YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2026 in New Delhi, a HSBC BWF World Tour Super 750 event.

YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2026

New Delhi: Defending champion An Se Young once again showcased her dominance with a clinical win over China’s Wang Zhi Yi in the women’s singles final, while Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi defeated third seed Jonatan Christie in straight games to lift the men’s singles title at the YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2026. The tournament is a HSBC BWF World Tour Super 750 event was organised by the Badminton Association of India and concluded here on Sunday.

The world No. 1 from Korea started aggressively against the Chinese second seed, winning 21-13, 21-11 in the women’s singles final. In the men’s final, Lin outplayed Christie 21-10, 21-18 in just 38 minutes

In the mixed doubles final, Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran saved four match points in the second game to defeat the Danish combination of Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje 19-21, 25-23, 21-18.

China won both the women’s and men’s doubles titles in contrasting fashion. In the women’s doubles summit clash Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning defeated Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto of Japan 21-11, 21-18 while Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang got the better of Hiroki Midorikawa and Kyohei Yamashita of Japan 17-21, 25-23, 21-16 in the men’s doubles final.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

An Se Young, who advanced to the women’s singles final without losing a single game, was the best performer of the day. Particularly against a rival who had challenged her in the second match of the Malaysia Open Super 1000 last month, the 23-year-old showed no signs of letting that run end.

The Korean nullified Wang’s deception with sharp retrieving and a tight net game, which allowed her to take control and attack more freely. As a result, Wang was constantly playing catch-up against an opponent she has beaten in only one game across their last six meetings.

“Today, I was focused on playing more attacking as she is a difficult player to beat. I am happy that I could execute the plans and win another title,” said An Se Young.

The men’s singles final also turned out to be a one-sided affair as the left-handed Lin’s relentless attacking unsettled Christie. The Taipei-shuttler took a 4-0 lead at the start and then never looked back as he raced from 10-5 to 18-5 in no time to pocket the opening game.

The second game had Christie changing his approach and getting his opponent into longer rallies. This strategy seemed to pay off, as the Indonesian took a 14-10 lead and appeared much more at ease with the score at 18-15 in his favor.

But this was when Lin once again changed the pace of his play and grabbed five straight points to cap off a fantastic week for himself.

“Today I think I played well. I didn’t feel the pressure in the final. I wanted to enjoy the match, and play in the moment. I got a leg injury in Malaysia, and hence I was not at my best but my injury healed well, and I did well here,” said Lin.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.