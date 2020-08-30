YOR vs DER Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Yorkshire vs Derbyshire, North Group T20 Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's YOR vs DER at Headingley, Leeds: Their respective tournament openers were washed out without a result. The teams will hope for a full game today when they lock horns in a North Group contest. Both have a point each.

The eighteen participating teams have been divided into three groups – North Group, Central Group and South Group. Lancashire, Leicestershire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Durham have been placed together in the North Group.

In the South Group are Essex, Middlesex, Kent, Hampshire, Sussex and Surrey while Central comprises Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Somerset.

The tournament runs from August 27 to October 3 and comprises 97 T20s. The league stage ends on September 20 while the four quarterfinals will be played on October 1.

The two semifinals and the final will be played on October 3 – all at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Toss: The toss between Yorkshire and Derbyshire will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds



YOR vs DER My Dream11 Team

Wayne Madsen (captain), Jack Shutt (vice-captain), Jonathan Tattersall, Billy Godleman, Leus du Plooy, Luis Reece, Matt Critchley, Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Matthew Fisher, Michael Cohen

YOR vs DER Squads

Yorkshire: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (captain), Josh Poysden (wk), Jordan Thompson, Tom Loten, George Hill, Jack Shutt, Matthew Revis, Adam Lyth, Mathew Pillans, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Joe Root, Matthew Fisher, Jonathan Tattersall,

Derbyshire: Billy Godleman (captain), Brooke Guest (wk), Matthew Critchley, Leus du Plooy, Thomas Wood, Michael Cohen, Anuj Dal, Matt McKiernan, Samuel Conners, Edward Barnes, Dustin Melton, Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes, Luis Reece, Harvey Hosein, Fynn Hudson-Prentice

