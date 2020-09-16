Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Yorkshire vs Durham Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's YOR vs DUR at Headingley, Leeds: As the English T20 Blast 2020 campaign marches on, two North Group teams – Yorkshire and Durham will face each other in the T20 tournament at the Headingley, Leeds – September 16. The English T20 Blast YOR vs DUR match will commence at 11 PM IST. Both the teams will be looking to get closer to the top of the T20 Blast standings with a win in the YOR vs DUR match. Yorkshire are currently placed fourth in the league table, with six points from seven games. Durham, on the other hand, are placed fifth, with five points from seven games. In their previous encounters, Yorkshire defeated Lancashire by six wickets, Durham matched the result by beating Leicestershire by six wickets as well.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Yorkshire vs Durham will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jonathan Tattersall

Batsmen: Dawid Malan, James Wharton, Alex Lees

All-Rounders: Adam Lyth (C), Harry Brook, Ben Raine (VC), Brydon Carse

Bowlers: Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts, Nathan Rimmington

YOR vs DUR Probable Playing XIs

Yorkshire: Dawid Malan, James Wharton, William Fraine, Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harry Brook, Jonathan Tattersall (WK), Ben Coad, George Hill, Jack Shutt, Mathew Pillans.

Durham: Alex Lees, David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Ben Raine, Scott Steel, David Bedingham (WK), Farhaan Behardien, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Nathan Rimmington, Liam Trevaskis

YOR vs DUR Squads

Yorkshire (YOR): Harry Brook, Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (C), Joe Root, George Hill, Josh Poysden, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Fisher, Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Mathew Pillans, Jack Shutt, Will Fraine, Tom Loten, Matthew Revis.

Durham (DUR): Graham Clark, Alex Lees, Ben Raine, David Bedingham, Farhaan Behardien (wk), Brydon Carse, Scott Steel, Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts, Nathan Rimmington (C), Gareth Harte, Stuart Poynter, Oliver Gibson, Jack Campbel.

