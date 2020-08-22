Dream11 Prediction

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Leeds

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Dane Vilas

Batsmen – Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Harry Brook (C), Keaton Jennings

All-Rounders – Steven Patterson, Steven Croft (VC), Jordan Thompson

Bowlers – Duanne Olivier, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt

SQUADS

Lancashire:

Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies (WK), Josh Bohannon, Dane Vilas (C), Steven Croft, George Balderson, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt, Ed Moulton/ George Burrows, Rob Jones

Yorkshire:

Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Loten/Will Fraine, Steven Patterson (C), Harry Brook, Jonny Tattersall (WK), Jordan Thompson, George Hill, Duanne Olivier, Jack Shutt, Dominic Leech, Jared Warner.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ YOR Dream11 Team/ LAN Dream11 Team/ Lancashire Dream11 Team/ Yorkshire Dream11 Team/