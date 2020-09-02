Dream11 Team Predictions

YOR vs LEI Top Picks, English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Yorkshire vs Leicestershire at Headingley, Leeds 11:05 PM IST Wednesday, September 2:

Eighteen participating teams have been divided into three groups – North Group, Central Group and South Group. Lancashire, Leicestershire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Durham have been placed together in the North Group. Also Read - LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team Predictions, English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire at Aigburth, Liverpool 7:00 PM IST Wednesday September 2

In the South Group are Essex, Middlesex, Kent, Hampshire, Sussex and Surrey while Central comprises Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Somerset. Also Read - YOR vs DER Dream11 Team Predictions, English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Yorkshire vs Derbyshire at Headingley, Leeds 6:30 PM IST Friday August 30

The tournament runs from August 27 to October 3 and comprises 97 T20s. The league stage ends on September 20 while the four quarterfinals will be played on October 1.

The two semifinals and the final will be played on October 3 – all at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Toss: The toss between Yorkshire vs Leicestershire will take place at 11:05 PM (IST).

Time: 10:35 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds



YOR vs LEI My Dream11 Team

Keeper: Lewis Hill

Batsmen: Joe Root (c), Harry Dearden, Adam Lyth (vc)

Allrounders: Gareth Delaney, Harry Brook, Jordan Thompson

Bowlers: Matthew Pillans, Matthew Fisher, Callum Parkinson, George Rhodes

SQUADS

YOR: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Adam Lyth, Joe Root, Harry Brook, David Willey(c), Will Fraine, Matthew Fisher, Jordan Thompson, Jonathan Tattersall(wk), George Hill, Mathew Pillans, Josh Poysden, Ben Coad, Jack Shutt

LEI: Harry Dearden, Gareth Delany, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann(c), Lewis Hill(wk), Tom Taylor, Ben Mike, George Rhodes, Will Davis, Gavin Griffiths, Callum Parkinson, Harry Swindells, Dieter Klein

