Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable Playing XIs For Today's YOR vs NOT at Headingley, Leeds: On the opening day of English T20 Blast 2020, another two North Group teams – Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire will face each other in the T20 tournament at the Headingley, Leeds. The English T20 Blast YOR vs NOT match will commence at 11.05 PM IST – August 27. In the 2019 edition of T20 Blast, Nottinghamshire made it to the semifinals before being knocked out by the Worcestershire. They finished at No.2 in the North Group table by winning six of the ten completed matches. Yorkshire, on the other hand, hasn't been able to perform well in the T20 format. The addition of Joe Root to their squad for few games is going to give them stability in the middle-order.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire will take place at 10.35 PM (IST).

Time: 11.05 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben Duckett

Batsmen: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Joe Root, Joe Clarke, Alex Hales (VC)

All-Rounders: Adam Lyth (C), Dan Christian, Samit Patel

Bowlers: Jake Ball, Matt Fisher, Jack Shutt

YOR vs NOT Probable Playing XIs

Yorkshire: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (C), Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, George Hill, Matthew Fisher, Mat Pillans, Josh Poysden, Jack Shutt.

Nottinghamshire: Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Peter Trego, Tom Moores, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Dan Christian (C), Jake Ball, Zak Chappell, Luke Fletcher.

YOR vs NOT Squads

Yorkshire (YOR): Harry Brook, Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (C), Joe Root, George Hill, Josh Poysden, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Fisher, Jonathan Tattersall (WK), Mathew Pillans, Jack Shutt, Will Fraine, Tom Loten, Matthew Revis.

Nottinghamshire (NOT): Ben Duckett, Alex Hales, Chris Nash, Zak Chappell, Daniel Christian (C), Steven Mullaney, Tom Moores (WK), Joe Clarke, Tom Barber, Jake Ball, Luke Fletcher, Samit Patel, Peter Trego, Matthew Carter.

