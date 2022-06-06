YOR vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction, Vitality T20 Blast 2022

YOR vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction, Vitality T20 Blast 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Yorkshire VS Nottinghamshire, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Headingly, Leeds, England, 11:00 PM IST & 6:30 PM Local Time June 6 MondayAlso Read - YOR vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Yorkshire vs Nottinghamshire T20 Match at Headingley, Leeds 11.05 PM IST August 27

Here is the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and YOR vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction, YOR vs NOT Fantasy Cricket Prediction, YOR vs NOT Playing 11s Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Yorkshire VS Nottinghamshire, Fantasy Playing Tips – Vitality T20 Blast 2022.

TOSS – The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 toss between Yorkshire VS Nottinghamshire will take place at 10:30 PM IST

Time –June 6, 11:30 PM IST



Venue: Headingly, Leeds, England.

YOR vs NOT Dream11 Team

Tom Kohler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, David Willey, Jordan Thompson (C), Samit Patel, Shadab Khan, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball, Luke Fletcher (VC)

YOR vs NOT Probable Playing XI

Yorkshire: Adam Lyth, Finn Allen, David Willey, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jonathan Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, Adil Rashid, Dominic Drakes, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess

Nottinghamshire: Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Samit Patel, Tom Moores, Daniel Christian, Steven Mullaney, Calvin Harrison, Jake Ball, James Pattinson, Matthew Carter

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.