YOR vs SUS Dream11 Tips And Predictions English T20 Blast

Yorkshire vs Sussex Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s YOR vs SUS at Riverside Ground: In the quarterfinal of the English T20 Blast tournament, Yorkshire will take on Sussex at the Riverside Ground on Tuesday. The English T20 Blast YOR vs SUS match will start at 11:00 PM IST – August 24, Tuesday. Yorkshire finished fourth in the North Group with 7 wins in 14 matches. Meanwhile, their opponents, Sussex also managed to end the group stage on Third in South Group. Yorkshire vs Sussex Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of YOR vs SUS, English T20 Blast, Yorkshire Dream11 Team Player List, Sussex Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Yorkshire vs Sussex T20 match, Online Cricket Tips YOR vs SUS T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Yorkshire vs Sussex English T20 Blast, Fantasy Playing Tips – English T20 Blast.Also Read - NOT vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips English T20 Blast: Captain, Vice-captain- Nottinghamshire vs Durham, Playing 11s, Team News of North Group Match From Trent Bridge at 8.30 PM IST July 18 Sunday

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Yorkshire and Sussex will take place at 10:30 PM IST. Also Read - HAM vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast South Group: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- Hampshire vs Sussex, Playing 11s, Team News From The Rose Bowl at 11:30 PM IST July 16 Friday

Time: 11:00 PM IST Also Read - GLO vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips English T20 Blast: Captain, Vice-captain- Gloucestershire vs Surrey, Playing 11s, Team News of Today's South Group Match From College Ground at 7PM IST IST July 16 Friday

Venue: Riverside Ground.

YOR vs SUS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Philip Salt

Batsmen – Luke Wright, Travis Head, Harry Brook (C)

All-rounders – Ravi Bopara, Adam Lyth, David Willey (VC), Jordan Thompson

Bowlers – Will Beer, Chris Jordan, Lockie Ferguson

YOR vs SUS Probable Playing XIs

Yorkshire: Adam Lyth, Mark Stoneman, Gary BBalance Harry Brook, .Harry Duke(WK), David Willey©, Jordan Thompson, Dominic Bess, Adil Rashid, Matthew Fisher, Lockie Ferguson

Sussex: Luke Wright©, Philip Salt(WK), Ravi Bopara, Delray Rawlins, Travis Head, David Wiese, Harrison Ward, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Tymal Mills, Archie Lenham

YOR vs SUS Squads

Yorkshire: Adam Lyth, Mark Stoneman, Gary BBalance Harry Brook, .Harry Duke(WK), David Willey©, Jordan Thompson, Dominic Bess, Adil Rashid, Matthew Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Revis, Tom Loten, George Hill

Sussex: Luke Wright©, Philip Salt(WK), Ravi Bopara, Delray Rawlins, Travis Head, David Wiese, Harrison Ward, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Tymal Mills, Archie Lenham, Jack Morley, Owais Shah, Edwin Moulton

Check Dream11 Prediction/ YOR Dream11 Team/ SUS Dream11 Team/ Yorkshire Dream11 Player List/ Sussex Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – English T20 Blast/ Online Cricket Tips and more.