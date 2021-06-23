Dream11 Team Prediction YOR vs WOR

YOR vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Vitality T20 Blast: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Yorkshire vs Worcestershire at Headingley, 11:00 PM, June 23.

Yorkshire is in second place in the points table in the North Group as they have won four matches out of the six they have played. On the other hand, Worcestershire is in sixth place as they have won two matches out of the six games they have played.

Here is the English T20 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and YOR vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction, YOR vs WOR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, YOR vs WOR Probable XIs English T20 Blast, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Yorkshire vs Worcestershire, Fantasy Playing Tips – English T20 Blast.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Yorkshire vs Worcestershire will take place at 10:30 PM IST – June 23.

Time: 11 PM IST IST.

Venue: Leeds, Headingley.

YOR vs WOR My Dream11 Team

T Kohler-Cadmore, A Lyth, J Libby, R Wessels, H Brook, B D’Oliveira, J Thompson, B Dwarshuis, C Morris, L Ferguson and D Bess

Captain: A Lyth. Vice-captain: B D’Oliveira

YOR vs WOR Probable Playing 11s

Yorkshire: Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Joe Root (c), Gary Ballance, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jordan Thompson, Matt Waite, Dom Bess, Matt Fisher and Lockie Ferguson

Worcestershire Riki Wessels, Brett D’Oliviera, Jake Libby, Ross Whiteley, Ben Cox (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Ed Barnard (c), Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington and Charlie Morris

YOR vs WOR Squads

Yorkshire Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jonathan Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Fisher, Josh Sullivan, Jack Shutt, Duanne Olivier, Dominic Leech, Dom Bess, Ben Coad, Adil Rashid, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Duke, Ben Birkhead, George Hill, Mathew Pillans, Josh Poysden, Dawid Malan, Gary Ballance, James Wharton, Matthew Revis, Tom Loten, David Willey, Matthew Waite, Steven Patterson

Worcestershire Daryl Mitchell, Jack Haynes, Joshua Dell, Mitchell Stanley, Riki Wessels, Ross Whiteley, Tom Fell, Brett D’Oliveira, Joe Leach, Moeen Ali, Alex Milton, Ben Cox, Gareth Roderick, Adam Finch, Alzarri Joseph, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Barnard, Josh Tongue, Pat Brown, Ish Sodhi and Ben Dwarshuis

