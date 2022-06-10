New Delhi: Former Australian captain and coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting spoke extensively on ex India skipper Virat Kohli’s lean patch which has been a concern for all dedicated fans.Also Read - Ross Taylor Hints at Possible Return From Retirement, Says Never Say Never to Coaching

“It (poor form) is going to happen to everyone at some stage. Virat’s probably had a 10 or 12-year run where hasn’t had many down times,” Ponting told in an episode of the ICC Review. Also Read - Captain Rishabh Pant Smokes Massive Sixes During Power-Hitting Drill; Watch VIRAL Video

“But there was a lot of talk and conjecture around the IPL about how tired and burnt out he might be. That’s for him to work out and assess and find ways to improve, whether it’s a technical thing or a mental thing. I’m sure, being the absolute professional that he is, that he’ll work it out and work it out pretty quickly”, he added. Also Read - Will Managing Players be Head Coach Rahul Dravid's Biggest Challenge? Sanjay Manjrekar Answers

“One thing I do know from experience is that quite often you bluff yourself as a player that you’re not actually tired, that you’re not physically or mentally tired. You always find a way to get yourself up for training, you always find a way to get yourself up for game. It’s not until you actually stop and have a couple of days do you realise how tired and fatigued you are,” he further added.

“So that might be exactly where Virat Kohli is at now, but I’m pretty sure he won’t stay down for too long.”

Virat Kohli had an average Indian Premier League season and is currently rested for the ongoing 5-match T20I series against South Africa. He’ll return next month when India take on England.