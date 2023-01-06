‘You Can’t Afford No-Ball In T20 Cricket’ Former India Selector on Arshdeep Singh’s Over Against Sri Lanka

The skipper Hardik Pandya consoled pacer Arshdeep, who bowled five no-balls and conceded 37 runs in two overs.

'You Can’t Afford No-Ball In T20 Cricket' Former India Selector on Arshdeep Singh's First Over Against Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Former India selector Saba Karim blamed Arshdeep behind India’s loss against Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Pune on Thursday, January 05. Karim also reckoned that Hardik & Co. leaked too many runs in the last three overs, and because of that Sri Lanka posted a 200+ total.

Speaking on India news the former India selector said:

“I think there are a lot of gains for India. How they fought back after losing five wickets, they will learn a lot. Bowling should have been better. We leaked a lot of runs in the last three overs. The biggest mistake was giving away too many no-balls.”

“In T20, if you are bowling no-balls, there’s a no bigger mistake. They bowled not one or two but many no-balls. You are bowling extra deliveries, especially free hits. I think India gave away 20-25 extra runs.”

“You can’t afford no-ball in T20 cricket. Lack of discipline. Arshdeep generally doesn’t ball no-balls. He came back after a long gap. He looked rusty today.”

The Indian bowlers started poorly with Arshdeep Singh sending down three wides to concede 17 runs in the second over, Mendis blasting him for two fours and a six. Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel pulled them back into the game along with Umran Malik, who claimed two wickets off successive deliveries before the pacers again allowed Shanaka to take charge. Arshdeep sent five no-balls in all, conceding 37 runs in two overs as Shanaka unleashed some sensational shots to take his team to a big total.

The third and decisive T20I of the three-match series will be played in Rajkot on Saturday.