Home

Sports

You Have To Sit Outside Because Of Situation, Says Kuldeep Yadav On Irregular Selection Despite Performing Well

You Have To Sit Outside Because Of Situation, Says Kuldeep Yadav On Irregular Selection Despite Performing Well

The 28-year-old left-arm chinaman bowler has had his share of challenges. Despite delivering strong performances, he has been in and out of the team. Kuldeep boasts impressive records in all three formats of the game.

Kuldeep Yadav starred for India in the first ODI against West Indies with figures of 4 for 6. (Photo credit: IANS)

Bridgetown: Kuldeep Yadav, the left-arm wrist-spinner, exhibited a top-class spinner’s qualities during India’s five-wicket victory over West Indies in the first ODI, returning impressive figures of 4 for 6.

Trending Now

The 28-year-old left-arm chinaman bowler has had his share of challenges. Despite delivering strong performances, he has been in and out of the team. Kuldeep boasts impressive records in all three formats of the game.

However, due to India’s abundance of spin resources, he has been sidelined for a significant number of matches since making his international debut. Nevertheless, the wrist spinner remains unfazed by such fluctuations and focuses on the aspects of his game that he can control.

“You often have to sit outside because of the situation or the combination. It’s a normal thing. I’ve been playing cricket for such a long time — it’s been six, six-and-a-half years (since my debut) and a lot of things have become normal.

“I pay more attention to the work I need to put in, and my bowling, [so that I can perform] whenever I get a chance. I’m very relaxed when I don’t play because there’s no pressure of performing on the ground.

“When you play there’s pressure, but at the same time, it’s the pressure of doing well. You’re playing for a big team, you’re playing for India, you have so many people watching you, following you, so you want to perform at your best,” Kuldeep said in a post-match press conference as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Kuldeep Yadav along with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal revolutionised the dynamics of white-ball cricket. The formidable duo known as “Kulcha” introduced a new level of effectiveness and skill in the spin department, making a significant impact on India’s limited-overs cricket.

The spin duo were part of the 2019 World Cup held in England. However, their partnership faced a setback after India’s semifinal defeat at Old Trafford. Since then, they’ve played only a handful of games together.

But Kuldeep said their relationship hasn’t suffered from that setback and they continue to enjoy each other’s success.

“We’re very relaxed. We know the combination matters a lot. Sometimes he (Chahal) plays, sometimes I play, and our understanding is very good. We’re very normal. He helps me a lot when I play, he tells me what I can do, what I can change.

“He always wants me to do well. When he plays I do the same thing, so that when he plays he performs well for the team. Maybe this is why the Kul-Cha partnership has worked so well over the years. We support and back each other,” Kuldeep said.

Kuldeep also credited his recent success to the seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He said: “Seniors play a big role. When I brought the changes in my game, Virat bhai and Rohit bhai supported me a lot. They have shown confidence in me. They are backing me.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES