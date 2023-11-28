Home

Sports

”You Made India World Cup Winner Before Final, Accept Your Mistake”, Wasim Akram Slams Social Media, Fans

”You Made India World Cup Winner Before Final, Accept Your Mistake”, Wasim Akram Slams Social Media, Fans

The 1992 World Cup winning pacer said that it is natural to keep the Men in Blue as favourites but declaring them winners beforehand was wrong.

Wasim Akram. (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi: Wasim Akram was unhappy with how things panned out before the ICC World Cup 2023 Final between India and Australia and has slammed the Indian social media and fans for declaring India as the champions before the result came out. The 1992 World Cup winning pacer said that it is natural to keep them as favourites but declaring them winners beforehand was wrong.

Trending Now

“I can understand that as a nation it will be tough to get over it because your team played so well throughout the tournament. They won 10 matches on the trot, there was consistency. But television, social media, fans… you all already made India the winner of World Cup. You accept your mistake too, I’m sorry. You increased the hope of the people because they were playing so well. It’s not entirely your fault. They were playing very good cricket. But it came to just one bad game. Credit goes to Australia,” he said on Star Sports.

You may like to read

India managed just 240 runs on the board and Akram praised the Australian bowling attack for putting up a good show.

“In the middle overs from 11-40, there were very few boundaries because of the way they bowled. They didn’t bowl a single pace-on delivery to Suryakumar Yadav. Fine-leg and third man were literally behind the keeper. So they had better plans,” he added.

Citing the 1999 World Cup Final loss, Akram has advised the Indian team not to take social media too seriously as half of it is just plain drama.

“First of all, the Indian team played really well. It feels like a shock (that they lost in the final), they are down but it’s alright. I still get asked about the loss in the 1999 World Cup final. When will our fans forget this? The fans of India and Pakistan have an elephant’s memory. It’s been 30 years since we lost that final and they still ask me why I opted to bat after winning the toss. So, don’t take social media seriously, half of it is just drama”, he concluded.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.