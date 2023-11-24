Home

”You Mean So Much To Me Mum”, Mohammed Shami Shares Heart-Felt Post For Mother

The 33-year old Shami ended up as the top wicket-taker of the ICC World Cup 2023. He scalped a total of 24 wickets in the 7 matches he played.

Mohammed Shami with his mother. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Mohammed Shami took to Instagram on Friday and posted an adorable picture with his mother with a heart-felt post, which has gone viral on social media. Shami won the internet with his emotional post as his mother is currently recovering from illness. Shami’s mother, Anum Ara was taken to a hospital near Sahashpur village in the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh, when Shami was playing the ICC World Cup Final 2023 with India against Australia.

It was reported that Shami’s mother complained of nervousness and fever during the summit clash and she was taken by relatives to the local hospital for a check-up. Later on she was transferred to another health centre after the report came out that she was in stable condition after the initial treatment there.

”You mean so much to me Mum. Hope you’re feeling better very soon”, Shami wroted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@mdshami.11)

“She was admitted to the hospital due to fever and nervousness. Now, her condition is normal”, Shami’s cousin Dr Mumtaz told The Times of India.

The 33-year old Shami ended up as the top wicket-taker of the tournament. He scalped a total of 24 wickets in the 7 matches he played. He was not part of the line-up in the initial 5 matches.

His inclusion gave India a much needed boost in the playing XI as he ran havoc on the opposition batters. He took 7 wickets in the semi-final against New Zealand. In the final, defending a modest score of 240, Shami managed to get only a wicket as Australia went onto clinch a 6th World Cup title, winning the match by 6 wickets.

