New Delhi: India coach Ravi Shastri and other members of the support staff ended their tenure with the Indian cricket team after the former champions were knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2021 in the group stages. India captain Virat Kohli, who had also stepped down from T20I captaincy after India's exit in the World Cup took to Twitter to thank the outgoing coaching and support staff'

Shastri-Kohli duo along with bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar were part of a set-up that won two-Test series in Australia.

The side is leading 2-1 in the five-Test series in England set to be completed next year. The departure of Shastri and Co. marks the end of an era in Indian cricket.

“Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we’ve had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history,” Kohli, has given up T20 captaincy, wrote on his Twitter page in praise of the coaching staff.

"Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time," he said.

“Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time,” he said.

From November 17, Rohit Sharma will be India’s new T20 captain with Rahul Dravid in charge as head coach.

It is expected that Rohit will take over the reins of ODI captaincy as well during the tour of South Africa.

