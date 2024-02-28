Home

‘You’ll Conquer Once Again’: Ravi Shastri Backs Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan After Omission From BCCI Contract List

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer have been excluded from the 30-member list of players awarded the BCCI Central Contracts, which is up from 26 last year.

New Delhi: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri backed Indian cricketers Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer after they were excluded from the 30-member list of players awarded the BCCI Central Contracts, which is up from 26 last year.

There were several reports earlier that the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, have completed the list of centrally contracted players for the 2023-24 season, which BCCI will unveil shortly. Kishan and Iyer are expected to be omitted from this list owing to their lack of participation in domestic cricket.

However, the former India coach backed both Kishan and Iyer for their omission from the BCCI central contracts.

In the game of cricket, comebacks define the spirit. Chin-up, @ShreyasIyer15 and @ishankishan51! Dig deep, face challenges, and come back even stronger. Your past achievements speak volumes, and I have no doubt you’ll conquer once again. — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 28, 2024

“In the game of cricket, comebacks define the spirit. Chin-up, @ShreyasIyer15 and @ishankishan51! Dig deep, face challenges, and come back even stronger. Your past achievements speak volumes, and I have no doubt you’ll conquer once again” Tweeted Shastri.

The BCCI said in a statement that Shreyas and Ishan, who were in Grade B and C respectively in the last central contracts list, were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations. It also recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team.

Ishan had been out of cricketing action after pulling out of India’s Tests against South Africa last year due to personal reasons. He was reported to be training in Baroda and missed the entire Ranji Trophy campaign for Jharkhand. Recently, Ishan returned to action via the ongoing DY Patil T20 tournament in Navi Mumbai.

On the other hand, after being omitted from India’s Test squad for last three Tests against England, Shreyas missed Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Baroda due to back issues, but has been named in the squad for the semi-final against Tamil Nadu starting on March 2 at BKC Ground.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.