‘You’ll Overcome This’: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery To Mohammed Shami Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024

Mohammed Shami is out of action since the ODI World Cup which was played in India in 2023.

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished speedster Mohammed Shami a speedy recovery ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup which will start from June later this year. The veteran pacer underwent a successful surgery on his heel to repair his Achilles tendon and will likely to be out from cricket for a while.

PM Modi responded to Shami’s tweet where he shared his photo after surgery. “Just had a successful heel operation on my achilles tendon! 👟 Recovery is going to take some time, but looking forward to getting back on my feet” wrote Shami on X.

Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health, @MdShami11! I’m confident you’ll overcome this injury with the courage that is so integral to you. https://t.co/XGYwj51G17 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2024

“Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health, @MdShami11! I’m confident you’ll overcome this injury with the courage that is so integral to you,” PM wrote on X.

