Home

Sports

‘You’ll Play Higher Grades Quickly’, Nathan Lyon Appreciates Aspiring Indian Bowler – Tweet Goes Viral

‘You’ll Play Higher Grades Quickly’, Nathan Lyon Appreciates Aspiring Indian Bowler – Tweet Goes Viral

Both Nathan Lyon and Ravichandran Ashwin recently picked up their 500th Test wicket.

‘You’ll Play Higher Grades Quickly’, Nathan Lyon Appreciates Aspiring Indian Bowler - Tweet Goes Viral

New Delhi: Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has responded to India’s young bowler who asked his opinion on his spin bowling on ‘X’. The Australia spinner recently picked up 500th Test wicket of his career during the Test match against Australia.

Trending Now

Indian bowler also tagged veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for his opinion on his bowling action but he has not responded yet as he is busy with his services for the Indian cricket team which is playing against England. Here is the clip where Lyon hailed bowler:

You may like to read

Hello Sir I am Balram Kumar

This is my Bowling video

👉Please Check @ashwinravi99 @NathLyon421 pic.twitter.com/2F1Mm3rLz2 — Balram Kumar (@imbalramroy) February 23, 2024

Ashwin also recently picked his 500th Test wicket while playing in the third Test match against England.

As Ashwin basked in the glory of his 500th wicket, he emphasised the significance of rediscovering the joy of playing the game, a sentiment shared by cricketers who have weathered the highs and lows of a professional career. With newfound clarity and purpose, Ashwin continues to redefine the boundaries of excellence, leaving an indelible mark on the cricketing landscape.

On the field, Ashwin’s timely scalp of Zak Crawley provided a pivotal breakthrough for India. After England’s openers had responded to India’s first innings score of 445 with an 89-run stand in just 13 overs. He broke the partnership by having Crawley top-edging a sweep to Rajat Patidar at short fine leg.

Besides Nathan Lyon and Muthiah Muralidaran, he is only the third off-spinner to reach the record. In terms of matches and deliveries, Ashwin reached the milestone the second fastest. Since making his Test debut in November 2011, Nathan Lyon is the only player who has claimed more wickets than Ashwin. Despite having played 26 more games than Ashwin, Lyon’s current total of 509 is only nine more than Ashwin’s tally.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.