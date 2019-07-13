Scripting another memorable chapter of their iconic rivalry, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal put on a feast for all the tennis lovers around the world at the historic All England Club on Friday. The much-anticipated battle was tracked by fans all over as the two greatest players renewed their titanic rivalry on the pristine Centre Court grass after a long gap 11 years after their epic 2008 title showdown.

The 37-year-old Fed won the contest 7-6 (7/3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the pair’s 40th career meeting to move into his 31st Grand Slam final where he will face defending champion Novak Djokovic. Despite all the buzz and excitement around the ‘Fedal’ contest, a young lad has taken the internet by storm for being engrossed in his book as both Federer and Nadal tussled hard on the pristine grass of The Championships. Soon, Twitter was full of hilarious reactions, making the young fan famous instantly.

2 of if not the greatest players ever and the kid is reading a damn book smh #FedererNadal #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/0FFosabdFl — JACK (@Jackariahtjr) July 12, 2019

The Kid: I love reading books more anything in this world. Me: That can’t be true in every case. What if you’re watching Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal in their first ever #Wimbledon semi-final? The Kid: #Fedal #Wimbledon2019 #FedererNadal #VamosRafa #RogerFederer #GOAT pic.twitter.com/9MNOcc2HLh — Nikhil Deshpande (@Chaseeism) July 13, 2019

Hope everyone’s #SummerReading is going well & that you’re not distracted from your goals! You never know where your next favorite reading spot will be!

It’s the Federer vs. Nadal semifinal and this kid is reading a book! #goals #Wimbledon @FremdEnglish @ginaenk @FrauSoto99 pic.twitter.com/ULwxX79EWN — Srta. Ashley Soriano (@SorianoSpanish) July 12, 2019

This kid was reading a book during Nadal V Federer! He should be walked out by security and receive a #Wimbledon life ban. pic.twitter.com/Agb3wGcgNP — Ash Williams (@ashwilliams1) July 13, 2019

When your parents take you to the stadium to watch Federer vs Nadal Wimbledon semi final but you are a Indian kid and have exams tomorrow.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/27UsZDyXBa — Troll Sports (@TroIISports) July 12, 2019

It’s my childhood dream to watch Federer Nadal live. I’ve been saving money so that I could one day watch them live before they retire.

And there is this ignorant kid who’d no idea how privileged he is. Life isn’t fair. — Piyush yadav (@piyushyadav928) July 12, 2019

“What you up to mate?”

At @Wimbledon Roger/Rafa semi final.

“Any good?”

Dunno mate, reading a book. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/6N7Hs0XpkX — 49 0 L’s (@scotts84) July 12, 2019



The boy appears to be reading Viking Myths and Sagas by Rosalind Kerven. The book’s blurb says: “The stories of the Viking Age rank amongst the world’s greatest narrative traditions. Preserved orally through countless generations and eventually transcribed in the 13th century, their vividly imagined characters and high dramas are richly embroidered with dark humour and wisdom.”

With his victory over Nadal, Federer became the third oldest player to play in a Grand Slam final after 39-year-old Ken Rosewall featured in the 1974 Wimbledon and US Open finals. “I’m exhausted, it was tough at the end. Rafa played some unbelievable shots to stay in the match, it was a very high level,” said Federer.

“The battles with Rafa are always special. The biggest points went my way, there were some tight ones in the long rallies.”

“Novak is the defending champion and he has shown that this week,” concluded Federer.