New Delhi: An under-19 cricketer, Jahangeer Ahmad War, died after a ball hit his neck during a local cricket match in South Kashmir’s Anantnag.

After the incident, the cricketer was taken to a hospital but couldn’t survive as the ball hit on a critical spot in the neck. Police termed the death accident as he was hit by the ball during the match.

Jahangeer was a resident of Pattan in Baramulla district. He was playing the under-19 tournament organized by the government’s youth services and sports department.

A government official reported as saying, “Jahangeer’s death was similar to the death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes during a match in the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2014.”

Jahangeer tried to pull a short pitch delivery but missed it. According to government officials and the doctors who attended him, “Jahangeer was wearing all the gears while playing but somehow got hit by the ball and died of brain stem injury.