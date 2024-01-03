Young Wrestlers Stage Protest At Jantar Mantar; Demand ‘Action’ Against Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh | WATCH VIDEO

Home

On Wednesday, a number of young wrestlers gathered at the Jantar Mantar, demanding action and also United World Wrestling (UWW) intervention into the ongoing WFI tussle.

New Delhi: Young Indian wrestlers staged a protest against seniors Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik on Wednesday here at the Jantar Mantar.

The agitated grapplers demanded action against the trio “for hampering the progress of wrestling in India”.

The video of protesting wrestlers has gone viral on the social sphere, here is the clip:

Scenes from Jantar Mantar where protests against Bajrang, Vinesh and Sakshi are taking place. #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/2vMT1lhxMT — Karishma Singh (@karishmasingh22) January 3, 2024

For the record, the wrestlers didn’t get a chance to play any national in 2023 because of the protest led by Bajrang Sakshi and Vinesh against the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his alleged sexual harassment involvement.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.