Ravindra Jadeja's impressive skillset isn't limited to cricketing field. Time and again he has put on quite a display of his impressive sword wielding skills, albeit with a bat, as part of his celebrations whenever he reaches a milestone while batting.

Currently in lockdown, like the rest of the country, Jadeja is spending time with his family, horses and also polishing his sword-swinging technique.

And he is impressive with a real sword too which is evident from the video he shared on social media.

“A “SWORD” MAY LOOSE IT’S SHINE,BUT WOULD NEVER DISOBEY IT’S MASTER. #rajputboy” Jadeja wrote.

While the video is drawing praise from everyone including Australia superstar David Warner, who had shared a version of his own sword-swinging skill earlier.

The video also drew attention of former Australia captain Michael Vaughan who himself is quite active on social media.

But a more pertinent issue drew his attention – the unmowed lawn. And he wasn’t letting Jadeja off without reminding him to trim the grass.

“Your grass needs a mow Rockstar !!!” he wrote a cheeky reply in response to the video.