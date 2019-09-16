Inter Milan’s Belgian international Romelu Lukaku, who made the headlines after being subjected to racist remarks during a Serie A match, has again been targeted in Italy. This time a football pundit in the TV channel TopCalcio24 called the footballer with “Banana” remarks.

Talking about the footballer’s strength in a show, TV commentator Luciano Passirani said that Lukaku is one of the strongest footballers around and lauded his goal-scoring ability. It was all right till this moment but Passirani created a storm with his next remarks as he continued, “If they go one-on-one with you you’re dead, you fall to the ground. You’re alright if you have ten bananas to give him to eat, otherwise…”.

The director of the TV station, Fabio Ravezzani, went on air immediately after Passirani’s comments and declared that he would never be brought or allowed in their network ever again. Though the commentator apologised later for his words but it was anyway followed by widespread criticism from football fans across Europe.

Ravezzani later tweeted that only a part of the Passirani’s words was taken into account and his preceding words, where he praised Lukaku, and the words that followed after his controversial remarks, where he apologised, were ignored. However, the director did not undermine the gravity of the commentator’s words and said it needed to be dealt with serious measures.

Earlier this month, during a Serie A game between Inter Milan and Caligari. Lukaku was subjected to racism by the Caligari fans. The match was tied 1-1 when Inter was awarded a penalty. As the former Manchester United player stepped up to take it, fans from the stand behind were heard making monkey noises directed to him. The noises had continued even after Lukaku converted the penalty and won the match for his team.

Speaking about the incident, Lukaku asked everyone to fight racism in football and suggested if the need be the player must walk off the ground to make a statement. “Yes, I think you have to leave a statement, of course, because it’s something we need to address. I think it’s really important not to discriminate and just appreciate the presence they bring into the country,” the 26-year-old had said.