New Delhi: Harbhajan Singh on Monday teased Anil Kumble on the 22nd anniversary of the legendary leg-spinner’s historic ten-wicket in an innings haul against Pakistan. This day, in 1999, Kumble became only the second man in world cricket to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings of a Test match when he ran through a Pakistan batting line-up here.Also Read - Virat Kohli Was Unhappy With Anil Kumble ‘For Not Standing up For Players’ - Ex-Team India Manager Ratnakar Shetty

Former spinner Harbhajan was also part of India’s bowling line-up in that Test. The offie bowled 18 overs but went wicketless in the final innings. Also Read - Harbhajan Singh on His Rumoured Rift With MS Dhoni - 'No Complaints Against Him'

Taking to social media on Monday, Harbhajan joked that the legendary spinner was “greedy”. Also Read - Rashid Latif Dates Back to '90s to Point Out Similarities Between Pakistan and India: Says Kumble-Ganguly-Dravid Trio Very Strong

Bhajji wrote on Twitter:

What a day it was ⭐️ 🇮🇳@anilkumble1074 aap bhut greedy ho 10 k 10 le leya😂.. mujhe 1 to lene dete.. Proud of u Anil Bhai 🙌🙌 https://t.co/UHWpzWUUPP — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 7, 2022

“What a day it was @anilkumble1074, aap bahut greedy ho 10 k 10 le leya.. mujhe 1 to lene dete.. Proud of u Anil Bhai Raising,” Bhajji wrote on Twitter.

Kumble then thanked the off-spinner, who retired from all formats of the game earlier this year. Kumble replied:

Thanks Bhajju 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 7, 2022

“Thanks, Bhajju,” .