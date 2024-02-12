Home

‘You’ve Made Us Proud’, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah’s Consoling Message For Team India Following Loss In U19 World Cup 2024 Final

India Under-19 team suffered a 79-run loss against Australia Under-19 in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Final.

India Under-19 Cricket Team (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: BCCI secretary consoled Uday Saharan’s Indian Under 19 team with his heartfelt message following a 79-run loss against Hugh Weibgen-led Australia Under 19 team at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni, on February 11. He tweeted and said that cricket is an unpredictable game and he is highly proud of their performance in the tournament.

“Although our Under-19 boys may have fallen short in the finals against Australia, their journey has left an indelible mark of inspiration. From triumph to tribulation, each match became a testament to the unwavering spirit, determination, and skill of our team,” Jay Shah tweeted from his official ‘X’ account.

“The entire squad showcased the true essence of cricket. Uday Saharan inspiring leadership, Saumy Pandey has exceptional spin bowling. Musheer Khan fearlessly taking on the bowlers and Raj Limbani’s emerging as a pace sensation was a sight to behold.”

“To every single member of the team, I express heartfelt gratitude. This game is as unpredictable as it is beautiful. You’ve made us proud with the way you’ve played the game – with heart, pride, and a never-say-die attitude,” he added.

This is India’s third successive defeat to a team from Australia in an elite ICC-organised tournament after the ICC World Test Championship final 2023 and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

This is Australia’s fourth title in the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup, adding to the titles they had previously won in 1988, 2002 and 2010. Five-time winners India finished runner-up for the fourth time in their ninth appearance in the final.

Pacer Mahli Beardman and off-break bowler Raf MacMillan claimed three wickets apiece for 15 and 43 runs respectively while Callum Vidler scalped two wickets for 35 runs in 10 wickets as India, chasing a target of 254, were bowled out for 174 in 43.5 overs, losing their first match in the event.

Australia dominated in all three departments of the game, as they recovered from a bad start to post 253/7 in 50 overs thanks to Harjas Singh top-scored with 55, while Weibgen, Harry Dixon, and Ollie Peak contributed with important 40s.

