With a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title in his kitty, world number one – Novak Djokovic has time and winning momentum on his side in the race to be crowned the greatest player of all time. Djokovic on Sunday drew level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Majors with a sixth Wimbledon title thanks to his four-set win over Italy's Matteo Berrettini. Former Wimbledon champ (2001), Goran Ivanisevic of Croatia, said Djokovic's triumph at the All England Club is a testament to Serb unmatched resilience and ability to conquer all the odds from the toughest of situations.

The former world number 2 Ivanisevic compares Djokovic to a fictional movie character who just doesn't know how to lose despite any number of setbacks. "He's like in the movies. You have to kill the guy 27 times and still he gets up and you have to kill him again and he gets up, he gets up," Ivanisevic said in a press conference after Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title. "This is great. I'm proud to be there and to witness that, to be part of that. [He] is going to make history, I strongly believe he will do it."

Ivanisevic, who is one of Djokovic's coaches, also believes Djokovic's chase for a calendar-year Grand Slam is very much on the track. The World No. 1 has won the first three Grand Slams of the season, and now he will try to become just the second man in the Open Era (Rod Laver, 1969), to triumph at all four.

“Everything is possible. I’m not going to say [he will reach] 30 [Grand Slams] because it’s a long way. But five, six, seven years ago, we were talking about [Roger] Federer, only about Federer. Now you have [Rafael] Nadal and him competing [for] who is going to be the best ever,” Ivanisevic said.

“For me, Novak is the best ever. He’s writing history. He’s going to do it [at the] US Open. I strongly believe he’s going to do it, he’s going to win all four in one year,” he added.

Part of what makes Djokovic great is his constant hunger for history. The Serbian is always chasing big goals, and he pushes himself to get there.

“Working with him is a privilege, is an honour, it’s everything, but it’s not easy. It’s a lot of pressure. [Making the] final is not good enough. We count only wins,” Ivanisevic said.

“It’s pressure. It’s not easy. But it’s fun. It’s a challenge. He is writing history. Unbelievable. When he won [Roland Garros], he came here very confident, played with a lot of confidence, played well. Some matches he didn’t play good, but still won. That’s why he’s such a champion.”

The 2001 Wimbledon champion did not believe Sunday’s championship clash against Matteo Berrettini featured both men at their very best. But Ivanisevic pointed out that whether Djokovic is at his top level or not, he finds a way to win.

“He is getting better and better. He’s competing better every day. He’s an unbelievable competitor, unbelievable. Something new every day,” Ivanisevic said.

“Even when he’s not playing the best tennis, he’s winning. So imagine when he’s playing [his] best tennis, it’s impossible to beat him.”