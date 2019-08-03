With the monsoon in full swing in the country, floods have disrupted the normal functioning of life in many parts of the country. Floods have made life difficult for the common man and people are also getting stranded. Vadodara has been massively been hit by the floods and people cannot move around from one place to another as life has come to a standstill. However, people found rescuers in the Pathan brothers, who are locals of the place. While Yusuf Pathan was spotted serving food to the needy, Irfan was apparently fulfilling his promise of helping the hostel girls. It was a noble gesture and an act that is very inspirational to see the icons help people like this.

Here is the video of Yusuf serving food:

Good work by Yusuf Pathan arranging food for flood effected peoples in Vadodara, Gujarat. Yusuf Pathan @yusuf_pathan @IrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/5DeU4x6rIW — JIGAR JOSHI (@jigarceo) August 3, 2019

Here is how people thanked the cricketer:

Good work by Yusuf Pathan arranging food for flood effected peoples in Vadodara, Gujarat. @iamyusufpathan ❤😘❤ pic.twitter.com/MijA5P1g53 — Imran Pathan (@ImranPa64578058) August 3, 2019

Good work by Yusuf Pathan arranging food for flood effected peoples in Vadodara, Gujarat. Yusuf Pathan ❤😘❤ pic.twitter.com/KzoES4Gete — Khatumbara Ayyubbhai (@KhatumbaraAyyub) August 3, 2019

A Man with Golden Heart ❤️ Yusuf Pathan Arranging Food for Those who are affected by Floods in Vadodara 🙏 . #Vadodaraflood#VadodaraRains pic.twitter.com/Cw4TKzWTA9 — Nitin 🇮🇳 (@viratfanalways) August 3, 2019

According to Accuweather, the weather agencies have reported heavy rainfall forecast for North, Central, South and Saurashtra districts till the 4th of August. Pathan is currently not a part of Team India but plays IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad.