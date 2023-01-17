Home

Yusuf Pathan Feels People Shouldn’t Chatter About Suryakumar Yadav, Says We Shouldn’t Put Too Much Pressure on Him

New Delhi: Former India international and World Cup winner Yusuf Pathan feels that that chatter about Suryakumar Yadav should stop because it puts the player in too much pressure.

“Surya is batting brilliantly at the moment and I hope he continues doing that for the Indian cricket team. But, there are others players also, who are also doing well for the team, so we should focus on them as well. We should not put too much pressure on Surya by constantly talking about him. We have seen that players come under pressure, where there is too much chatter about him”, Pathan told IANS in an interview.

Pathan added that people should laud Yadav but at the same time others should also be complimented so that it ease the pressure from the Mumbai Indians man.

Yes, we should praise his performance but others should be also complimented which will ease the pressure from Surya,” Yusuf added.

“If we keep things simple, it will help both Surya and the Indian cricket team,” he further added.

“Having a big pool of talented players is a good headache for the Indian cricket ecosystem. Every player playing at different levels should believe that if they perform well, they will represent the country one day,” he told.

“All-rounder definitely makes things easier for both the team as well as the captain. It gives captain options to try different match-ups at various stages of the game. Since the 2023 ODI World Cup is happening in India, spin bowling all-rounders as well as batters who can bowl spin will play a vital role,” he said.