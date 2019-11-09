India cricketer Yusuf Pathan pulled off a breathtaking catch during a Syed Mushtaq Ali game between Baroda and Karnataka on Saturday in Visakhapatnam. Baroda all-rounder Yusuf took the catch to send Karnataka batsman Devdutt Padikkal packing. The incident took place of the first ball of the seventh over when Padikkal decided to take on Deepak Hooda.

It was the big slog towards the deep mid-wicket region, Yusuf, who was stationed at long-on had to make ground to reach the ball. Then, with a big dive, he caught the ball. What was important was he did not ket the ball pop-out after he landed.

Here is the video shared by Irfan with caption, “Kon bola kon bola ??? Another day another brilliance from Lala @iamyusufpathan.”

Kon bola kon bola ??? Another day another brilliance from Lala @iamyusufpathan 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/SVeMSDz61x — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 9, 2019

Joining the wagon to congratulate the elderly Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav also reacted to Irfan’s post.

Not long back, Yusuf had taken another brilliant catch against Goa in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It was the all-important catch of Goa skipper Darshan Misal.

Known for his six-hitting prowess, Yusuf is certainly proving a lot of critics wrong by showing athleticism and super fitness on-the-field.

After the completion of Vijay Hazare and Deodhar Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament is another important domestic competition which provides everyone with a chance to showcase their skill and strength in the shorter format.

It also serves as a perfect platform for the young and talented cricketers to hone their skills and grab eyeballs ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction in December in Kolkata.