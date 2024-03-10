Home

Yusuf Pathan Thanks Mamata Banerjee After TMC Names Ex-IND Cricketer Among 42 Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls

Yusuf Pathan represented India in 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is. He also played for Kolkata Knight Riders from 2011 to 2017, playing a crucial role in both their IPL title wins in 2012 and 2014.

Yusuf Pathan will contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls for TMC.

Kolkata: Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for including him as one of the Trinamool Congress candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The TMC on Sunday released its candidate roster for all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, ushering a major overhaul by dropping seven incumbent MPs and introducing numerous new faces.

“I’m eternally grateful to Smt. @mamataofficial for welcoming me into the TMC family and trusting me with the responsibility to become people’s voice in the Parliament. As representatives of the people, it is our duty to uplift the poor and deprived, and that is what I hope to achieve,” said Yusuf, who represented India in 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is, scoring 1000-plus runs and taking 45 wickets.

