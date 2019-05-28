Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has been one of the most versatile cricketers of his generation. Aged 37, the number seven still remains to be the finest wicketkeeper-batsman in the world and is one of the key figures of the ‘Men in Blue’ ahead of the forthcoming ICC World Cup 2019.

Ahead of the global cricket extravaganza, which is being hosted by England and Wales from May 30 onwards, Dhoni’s inclusion was widely debated among fans and pundits alike. While most cricketers retire from the international format at such an age, ‘Mahi’ as he is fondly known, is competing with the likes of next-generation superstars like Rishabh Pant and still better them. Dhoni’s imminent inclusion was a taken by rejoice from all the Indian cricket team fans.

Apart from his gameplay, Dhoni’s tactics and match assessment itself is a major asset for India, it is this quality of his that won the nation a World Cup in 2011. In all these years of playing top-flight cricket, what has remained constant for the Ranchi-based stalwart is his sheer dedication and fitness.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Yuvraj Singh revealed how Dhoni has been around in the cream layer of cricket for all these years. Lauding Dhoni’s diligence, Yuvi said that when one plays international cricket for so many years, there are bound to be times when they may not bat well and Dhoni, courtesy to his sharp mind, has countered those situations well. He masters the art of when to take singles and when to go for the big shots, the Mumbai Indians star revealed.

Apart from his mindful tactics, Dhoni’s top form is no gift, he has worked very hard for it. Yuvraj also quoted an anecdote from his time with Dhoni in the 2011 World Cup camp, when the team would get two off-days. Dhoni, however, would bat and train in all seven days. Yuvraj concluded by saying that it is the former captain’s hard work by the virtue of which he has been around in the game for so long.