Yuvraj Singh Addresses India’s ‘Missing Link’ In ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Squad

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will face Pat Cummins' Australia in their World Cup 2023 opening clash on October 8 in Chennai

Yuzvendra Chahal (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh addressed the missing piece from India’s squad for the upcoming edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 that is set to be held in India entirely for the first time. He said that the only miss in the Indian squad is a leg spinner and that could have been filled by star player Yuzvendra Chahal. He also said that he was interested in seeing Washington Sundar in the squad.

After all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the World Cup squad that was announced initially, BCCI appointed veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the vacant spot in the squad after watching his astonishing performance in the first two ODIs against Australia, where he picked up four wickets.

“I personally feel the only miss in this side is Yuzvendra Chahal. I think the only aspect that is missing from this team is a leg-spinner,” Yuvraj told PTI in an exclusive interview.

“I was very keen to see Washington Sundar in the side if we are not picking up Yuzi. But maybe the team wanted an experienced bowler, so that is why I think they went with R Ashwin,” he added.

India will take on England in their warm-up match of the World Cup on September 30 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The mega tournament will commence on October 5 with the clash of defending champions England against runner-ups New Zealand.

Team India will face Australia in their opening clash on October 8 in Chennai. Both teams are among the favourites to win the World Cup and would be eyeing a winning start to their campaign.

India squad for World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav

