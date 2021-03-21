Yuvraj Singh has fans of all age groups – be it the old-timers or the new-age fans. During one of the recent Road Safety World Series matches, a little fan was cheering for Yuvraj. The cricketer saw the video and was mesmerized by it. Calling the little fan a ‘cutie’, Yuvraj advised her to wear a mask during the pandemic times. Also Read - Yuvraj Singh's EPIC Response to Sachin Tendulkar-Brian Lara's Road Safety Message Ahead of IN-L vs SL-L Final

Yuvraj shared the video of the fan cheering and wrote: "Who's this cutie ?? Arey ohhhh betajiii stay safe and wear your mask all times."

The star Indian allrounder has been in ominous form with the bat and the ball. Against South Africa, he hot four consecutive sixes to light up Raipur. He smashed a breathtaking 52 off 22 balls. In the game against West Indies Legends as well, he hit three back-to-back sixes of Mahendra Nagamootoo. In hours from now, India would be playing the final against Sri Lanka Legends.

Here is how fans loved Yuvraj’s gesture:

India would be hoping for another heroic show from Yuvraj in the summit clash. The Indian side has lost merely one game in the tournament and hence would start favourites in front of a packed stadium – full of Indian supporters.

The Lankans would rely heavily on Tilakaratne Dilshan and Sanath Jayasuriya. Given the form, India would have the edge on paper against their neighbours.

The match starts at 7:00 PM IST.