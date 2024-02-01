Home

Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee, Shahid Afridi To Feature In Ajay Devgn-Backed World Championship Of Legends

The World Championship Of Legends has been approved by the England and Wales Cricket Board and will start from July 3.

Yuvraj Singh, Ajay Devgn and Shahid Afridi.

New Delhi: Iconic cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee, Kevin Pietersen, Suresh Raina and Shahid Afridi are among a set of retired international stars who will be illuminating the field during the highly-anticipated World Championship Of Legends at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham. The star-studded event, slated from July 3rd to 18th, is being backed by bollywood superstar Ajay Devgan and guarantees a nostalgic reunion of cricketing legends, injecting brilliance and experience into this global T20 spectacle.

The tournament, which has been approved by the England and Wales Cricket Board, will have retired or non-contracted cricketers from around the world. It comes in line with the Legends League Cricket that has been successfully running in Oman and Qatar.

Although the names of the teams are yet to be finalised, it is believed that six teams from countries like India, Pakistan, England, Australia, South Africa and West Indies will feature in the tournament. The tournament is expected to be played in a round-robin format with each teams playing five games.

The top four qualifies for the semifinal and the winners in the last four advance to the final. All the matches are going to be held in Edgbaston. “As a cricket lover, witnessing celebrated cricket legends back in action is a dream come true. The tournament not only brings forth cricketing nostalgia but also marks a unique collaboration between cinema and cricket, offering an extraordinary gift for fans worldwide,” Devgn said in a press statement, expressing his passion for the sport.

Unlike other former cricketers, Yuvraj doesn’t feature in the franchises leagues for retired cricketers that have blossomed over the past couple of years. But he did participate in the ‘One World One Family Cup’ that took place in Bengaluru last month. Legendary Sachin Tendulkar was also a part of the one-off game.

Raina, who had played alongside Yuvraj for India, was recently seen at the Legends League Cricket apart from his commentary duties during India matches. Former England captain Pietersen is currently in India for the India vs England Test series and is a part of the commentary panel. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has been a part of few friendly matches in his own country but didn’t play in any franchise-based T20 leagues for the retired.

