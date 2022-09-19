New Delhi: Indian ex-cricketer Yuvraj Singh who was known for his all-round performance gave Indian cricket one of the most memorable day on September 19. On this day 15 years ago, Yuvraj Singh played a historic inning by hitting six sixes in an over of Stuart Broad. After 15 years today, Yuvraj Singh also celebrated this moment with his son Orion as the cricketer posted a video on his social media in that video legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh was seen watching his historic six Sixes innings on TV. When Yuvraj hit six sixes in six balls of Stuart Broad, he was heard after Flintoff an over before that. After this argument, Yuvraj was furious and vented his anger in Broad’s over.Also Read - NEW Indian Cricket Team Jersey Pays Homage to Legion of Fans; Symbolises Blend of Energy, Spirit and Power

Here is the video of Yuvraj Singh watching his innings with his son Orion Keech Singh: Also Read - India Cricket Team Jersey Reveal Highlights: Skipper Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur Flaunt Jersey In Style, Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

Also Read - Virat Kohli-Hardik Pandya Grooving To 'Se Acabo' Song Is The Best Thing On Internet Today, Watch Viral Video

“Couldn’t have found a better partner to watch this together with after 15 years 👶 🏏” Captioned Yuvraj Singh on his Instagram.

Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan also reacted on that video as the cricketer commented: “little one is keeping an eye on your technique. Focused ;)”

Yuvraj hit the first ball of the 19th over, over deep mid-wicket. The next over backward square leg, the third one over wide long-off, then a swat over the deep point to a full toss, the fifth one a hoick over square leg and finally a massive hit over wide long-on. He recorded the fastest ever T20I half century in just 12 balls and it is a record that is yet to be broken.

India scored 218 runs in the match and went on to win it by 18 runs. It was the final push from Yuvraj Singh’s knock that helped Team India win that match.