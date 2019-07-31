Retired from International cricket, Yuvraj Singh became the first Indian cricketer take part in a domestic part competition outside India when BCCI gave him the permission to play in the ongoing Global T20 in Canada.

The cricketer is having a fairly good time on-field captaining the Toronto Nationals. With the bat also the left-hander seems to be in a prime touch as he has been nudging in with some important contribution in the middle-order. However, more than his on-field party the Punjab-born cricketer is enjoying a good time in off the field parties.

As evident by a video shared by Andre Russel on Instagram, Yuvraj seems to be in the mood of a party animal. And why not when you have the likes of Chris Gayle and Russel joining you!!

In the third match of Toronto Nationals’ campaign in GT20 this year against Winnipeg Hawks, Yuvraj notched in with a captain’s knock. Though it did not turn out to be a match-winning effort, his knock was all about reminiscing the vintage Yuvi we know. His quickfire 45 off 26 deliveries was graced with two maximums and four boundaries.

Also, this was not the first time that the 37-year-old had a good time in the middle. After struggling in the first match against Vancouver Knights, which was also the tournament opener, the man of the tournament of ICC World Cup 2011 emerged with his old self. He played a match-winning knock of 35 in just 21 balls to lead his team to a victory against Edmonton Royals.