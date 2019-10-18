Former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s choice as next BCCI President has garnered positive reviews from all around the cricketing fraternity. From being rated as one of India’s greatest ever skipper to becoming the chief of world’s richest cricket board (BCCI) – Ganguly has donned many caps in his illustrious career. Several former and current cricketers have hailed BCCI’s move to appoint Ganguly at the helm of affairs. Sachin Tendulkar, Shoaib Akhtar, Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag are some of the biggest names who expressed their happiness on Ganguly’s appointment.

Joining the bandwagon to congratulate Dada on his new role is India’s ultimate “Sixer King” – Yuvraj Singh. On Friday, Yuvraj wished Ganguly good luck in his new endeavour. “Greater the man greatest the journey! Frm IndianCaptain to @BCCI president. Think it will b a gr8 insight 4 a cricketer to be an administrator & make others understand admin frm a players point of view Wish u were d president while d yoyo was in demand😂good luck dadi👊@SGanguly99”, Yuvi wrote on his official Twitter handle.

After being dropped for a longer period from the national squad, Yuvraj bid adieu to international cricket in June this year. The stylish left-hander made his international debut under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy in 2000 during ICC Knockout Trophy.

In his emotional retirement speech, Yuvraj picked Ganguly as his favourite captain. With Ganguly’s backing and guidance, Yuvi achieved incredible heights while donning the coveted Blue jersey. “I started my career under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy and got an opportunity to play with my idol, the great Sachin Tendulkar, and other legends like Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid and Javagal Srinath.”

“My close friends who I grew up with playing for India, who also went on to become great match winners for the country such as Zak (Zaheer Khan), Gauti (Gautam Gambhir), Veeru (Virender Sehwag), Ashu (Ashish Nehra), & Bhajju (Harbhajan Singh).

Yuvraj particularly credited Ganguly for helping him in the initial years of his career and showing faith in him when he was a youngster in the Indian side.