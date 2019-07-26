Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh started his Global T20 Canada campaign on a forgettable note on Thursday. During the opening clash of the T20 league between Toronto Nationals and Vancouver Knights, Yuvraj could only manage to score a patchy 14 off 27 deliveries before he was stumped out. Making his debut since retiring from all forms of cricket (international and domestic), Yuvraj’s dismissal was nothing short of bizarre as he was unlucky to be given out.

The star Indian all-rounder attempted a big heave towards long-on off during Rizwan Cheema’s over. He stepped out on a swinging delivery only to get a small nick of it and the wicketkeeper too failed to collect it. However, the keeper dropped the ball on to the stumps which promoted the leg-umpire to rule out the decision in favour of bowling side. Later, the TV replays clearly showed that Yuvraj was still in the crease but the batsman had already walked off the field.

Chasing 160, Knights lost their openers with just 36 runs on the board. Chris Gayle (12) and Tobias Visee (20) were sent back to the pavilion by Mark Montfort and Jeremy Gordon, respectively. Chadwick Bolton and Rassie van der Dussen stitched together a match-winning partnership and the duo mixed caution with aggression to take Knights safely over the line by eight wickets and 16 balls to spare.

Bolton and van der Dussen had put up an unbeaten stand of 126 runs, which saw both batsmen bringing up their respective fifties. Bolton and van der Dussen remained unbeaten on 59 and 65, respectively.

Earlier, Henry Klaasen knocked of 41 runs off just 20 balls which enabled Toronto Nationals to put up a score of 159 runs on the board after being asked to bat first.

Nationals got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Brendon McCullum (4) pretty early as he was sent back to the pavilion by Andile Phehlukwayo. Rodrigo Thomas and Calum Macleod put up a brief 42-run stand, but their resistance was cut short by Saad Bin Zafar as he dismissed MacLeod (17) to reduce Nationals to 52-2 in the ninth over.

Brief Scores: Vancouver Knights 162/2 (Rassie van der Dussen 65*, Chadwick Bolton 59*, Mark Montfort 1-33) defeat Toronto Nationals 159/5 ( Heinrich Klassen 41, Rodrigo Thomas 41, Rizwan Cheema 1-16) by eight wickets.