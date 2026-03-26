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Yuvraj Singhs father Yograj Singh challenges R Ashwin over THIS star player ahead of IPL 2026, his name is...

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh challenges R Ashwin over THIS star player ahead of IPL 2026, his name is…

Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh challenges Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Yograj Singh slams Ravichandran Ashwin over a star player

The 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be played on March 28th. Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play the opener of the tournament in Bengaluru.

Ravichandran Ashwin criticises Arjun Tendulkar’s chances in LSG’s playing XI

Former Indian player and one of the finest players of all time, Ravichandran Ashwin made a blunt statement on legendary player Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar. Ashwin stated that Arjun will not get a chance in the LSG playing XI as the franchise is filled with top Indian pacers.

“Arjun Tendulkar khelega hi nahi (Arjun Tendulkar won’t play at all), and let’s not even go there. I think it is very difficult because there are Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, and Mohammad Shami in this lineup. There are so many fast bowlers. How will he play? I don’t think he makes any case unless and until there are a lot of injuries,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Yograj Singh slams Ravichandran Ashwin over remarks on Arjun Tendulkar

However, former Indian player and star player Yuvraj Singh’s father, Yograj Singh criticize Ashwin for his statement over Arjun Tendulkar.

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“He is talking bullshit. This guy Ashwin, whoever he is. He should know what to talk about somebody. Somebody’s sitting on the television and talking, ‘Oh, he can’t do this, he can’t do that.’ Arey tum kya ho bhai (Who are you? What are you)?” Yograj said on InsideSport.

Yograj Singh backs Arjun Tendulkar’s batting abilities

“When cricketers talk like this… He is Sachin Tendulkar’s son, that is a different story. When he was here, I told Yuvi that all of you are concentrating on the wrong thing regarding Arjun Tendulkar. He is not a bowler; he had a spine problem, and his hands come down from 45 degrees. When he was here, I was talking to him. I told his coach as well when he was with the Goa team. When he (Arjun) was batting, this guy was hitting sixes and boundaries. I told the coach, ‘What the hell are you people doing? If you can’t do it, send him to me’,” he added.

“I challenge the whole world that if Arjun Tendulkar spends six months with me, he will surpass all the batters in this world. If not, I will cut off my beard and throw it. That’s the way I do my job,” he concluded.

Arjun Tendulkar joins LSG after stint with Mumbai Indians

Arjun Tendulkar has joined Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2026 after spending three seasons with Mumbai Indians. The son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun plays domestic cricket for Goa and is an all-rounder. He picked up three wickets in four matches during IPL 2023 but didn’t get any wicket in his only game in IPL 2024. LSG bought him for ₹30 lakh in the IPL 2026 auction.

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