Yuvraj Singh gives his verdict on who is more consistent between Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, picks this batter as…

The Impact of Yuvraj Singh’s Mentorship

Although Yuvraj Singh may not have formally coached Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, his guidance and advice have significantly impacted their careers. Yuvraj started working with these players before the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was then that he noticed Shubman’s hard work and eagerness to learn, setting him apart from others.

Why Shubman Gill Stands Out

According to Yuvraj Singh, Shubman Gill is far more hardworking than the average cricketer. He takes every piece of advice seriously and immediately tries to incorporate it into his game. Yuvraj believes that Gill gives himself time, understands the value of his wicket, and that is why he is able to perform consistently. These qualities make him a more stable and reliable batsman.

Abhishek Sharma’s Aggressive Journey

Yuvraj had a specific plan for Abhishek Sharma. He told Abhishek to dream of playing for India, not just the IPL. This approach by Yuvraj had a significant impact, and Abhishek made his debut for India within the stipulated time. Abhishek’s greatest strength is his fearless and aggressive style, which makes him special in T20 cricket.

Modern Cricket vs. Old-School Thinking

Yuvraj Singh believes that in today’s cricket, batsmen do not value their wickets enough. Players like Abhishek, in particular, attack even fast bowlers without hesitation. However, Yuvraj emphasizes that patience is essential for consistency, which is clearly visible in Shubman Gill’s game. This is why Yuvraj considers Gill a more consistent batsman.

