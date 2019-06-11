Veteran cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement on Monday in a press conference in Mumbai. While he thanked his fans and colleagues for all the support they have lavished on him throughout the years, he also expressed his disappointment over not getting a farewell match when he apparently was assured he would. The World Cup winner has been arguably one of India’s best allrounders and match winner. He also bagged the Player of the tournament in India’s triumphant run at the 2011 CWC. Yuvraj played a pivotal role with the bat and the ball. He also became the only player to pick five wickets and score fifty runs in the same match against Ireland in 2011 CWC. No other cricketer in the history has done that as yet. Fans expressed their heartbreak over Yuvraj not being given a farewell game. They used the hashtag #YuviDeservesProperFarewell and that is now trending in India.

#YuviDeservesProperFarewell

The man who helped india to win the worldcup after 28 years.

Does @YUVSTRONG12 not deserve a single farewell match? 💔 pic.twitter.com/C3GohkjrAW — Yuvi Fan 🙌 (@yuvifanys12) June 11, 2019

I personally feel that legends like yuvi should get a farewell match. We’ll miss u paji. Thank u for being in the team and u were the reason behind winning of t20WC and WC2011.#YuviDeservesProperFarewell#YuviRetires #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/ceuzvVw7m8 — Harish Harris (@lovelyharris619) June 11, 2019

One Of the Best Player In Cricket History Has Announced His Retirement But @BCCI Wants To Give A Better Retirement Fr Yuvi Becoz He His One Among The Best #YuviDeservesProperFarewell #YuviRetires #YuvrajSingh @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/P4KM40f7K9 — Harish Harris (@lovelyharris619) June 11, 2019

#YuviDeservesProperFarewell and should get it.

Though he is not in Current Indian Team but he deserved a lot to retire with much more respect.

Don’t do it again like we did for Rahul Dravid. — Chetan Joshi (@joshichetan08) June 11, 2019

“Mujhe bola gaya tha agar aapse ‘Yo Yo’ test pass nahi hota toh aap retirement match khel sakate ho (I was told that if you are not able to pass the ‘Yo Yo’ test, I would get a farewell game),” the 37-year-old said at an emotional press conference to announce his decision to quit international cricket to pursue a freelance T20 career internationally.

His contemporary Virender Sehwag has spoken about the pain of not getting a farewell match but Yuvraj said he did not want one. Even greats like VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid did not get the farewell games they deserved. “I did not tell anyone in BCCI that I have to play the last match. Agar main accha tha, potential tha toh main ground pe se chale jaata. (If I was good enough, I would have retired from the ground). Aur mujhe is tarha ki cricket khelna pasand nahi hai, ki mujhe ek match chahiye (I don’t like to ask for a game, I have never played the game with that mindset),” he said. “Toh maine us time bola ki mujhe retirement match nahi chahiye, ‘Yo Yo’ test pass nahi hoga toh main chup chhap ghar chale jayunga ‘Yo Yo’ test pass kiya and then rest is not my call,” he said.